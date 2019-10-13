Heisman Trophy Rankings After College Football Week 7 By William Pitts | Oct 13 2019 Marianna Massey/Getty Images

This Saturday's college football slate narrowed the field of the best players in the nation. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger's performance against Oklahoma most likely knocked him from the conversation, while Joe Burrow's performance catapulted him to the forefront.

5. Justin Fields - QB, Ohio State

The Buckeyes were off this week, so there was no positive or negative change in his Heisman credentials. So far, Fields has a stellar TD/INT radio of 18-1 through six games, and he'll have a good chance to improve those numbers next week against Big Ten doormat Northwestern.

4. Jonathan Taylor - RB, Wisconsin

Jonathan Taylor's Heisman chances took a bit of a tumble on Saturday. Even though Wisconsin positively obliterated Michigan State, Taylor was held in check for much of the game. For the first time this season, he was held below the century mark in rushing (only 80 yards) and made only 3.1 yards per carry. Still, he contributed two short-range touchdowns and played his part in the Badgers' 38-0 demolition of the Spartans.

3. Jalen Hurts - QB, Oklahoma

Hurts almost single-handedly lifted Oklahoma to victory in the Red River Shootout, finishing as the game's leading passer and rusher. While he did have two redzone turnovers to go with his three touchdown passes, he made up for it with 131 yards rushing on 13 carries, which included one more touchdown. All in all, Hurts accounted for 71.6% of Oklahoma's offensive output, and 70.5% of their points.

2. Tua Tagovailoa - QB, Alabama

Tua played yet another outstanding and productive game on Saturday, this time in hostile College Station. The one blemish came late in the first half when he finally threw his first interception of the season, but he more than made up for it with 293 yards passing and four touchdown tosses in a 47-28 win that more than likely kept the Crimson Tide atop the polls.

1. Joe Burrow - QB, LSU

In the Tigers' toughest test of the season against the also-undefeated, tough-as-nails Florida Gators, Joe Burrow passed with flying colors. Burrow put up an astonishing 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns, adding to his sky-high season completion percentage of 79.3 - 3.3 points higher than the next-closest competitor, Wisconsin's Jack Coan. He'll have a tough time keeping Hurts and Tua at bay, but if he keeps playing like that, it won't be nearly as tough as anticipated.