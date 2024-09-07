Unlikely Player Earning Heisman Watch Consideration From Fans After Week 2
By Max Weisman
Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord's second straight red-hot performance has put him in the Heisman conversation, at least among fans.
McCord transferred to Syracuse from Ohio State in December after three years with the Buckeyes. Despite passing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season, the Buckeyes lost to Michigan in the final week of the season, ruining any chance they had at making the College Football Playoff. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't commit to McCord as the starter in 2024, and McCord moved on from Columbus.
In his two starts for Syracuse, McCord has Orange fans pushing for Heisman consideration.
Outside of Central New York College Football fans, McCord is also getting noticed. Barstool Sports' College Football podcast "Unnecessary Roughness" posted to their X account about the play of the Syracuse quarterback.
"This is the year," it wrote. "Kyle McCord has improved so much under this new offense. He's focused. He's having fun. I wouldn't be surprised if he's a dark horse for the Heisman."
In the Orange's 38-22 win against Ohio, McCord went 27-for-39 with 354 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. In Week 2 against No. 23 Georgia Tech, McCord backed up his impressive Week 1 performance with a 32-for-46 performance with 381 yards and four touchdowns to lead Syracuse to a 31-28 win. Three of those touchdowns came in the first half, earning early praise from X account @CFBKings.
McCord's next opportunity to strengthen early Heisman consideration will be Friday night when the Orange take on new ACC member Stanford at the JMA Wireless Dome.