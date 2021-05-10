Unibrowed Nick Wright: Anthony Davis Back, Rest of NBA Should Be Scared
The bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers is they're currently seventh in the West and are more likely than not to end up in the NBA's play-in tournament. The good news for the defending champions is that no team can match the one-two punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis — if they are both healthy and engaged.
The latter has missed more than half the Lakers' games this season, coming off a historically short offseason. His ability to turn it on in time for the playoffs has been a real question mark. But he had all the answers in last night's rout over the Phoenix Suns, scoring 42 points and collecting 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
It was a dominating performance and a tremendously good sign for Los Angeles, which could very well find itself in a first-round matchup with those same Suns. And with the services of James, who seems content to prioritize health over seeding.
On this morning's First Things First, Nick Wright got into character as someone who has unshakable confidence in LeBron James-led teams — if you can believe that. He also affected a unibrow as an homage to Davis' one-game resurgence.
Now, the idea that 48 minutes are going to send shivers down the spine of other NBA teams seems a bit dramatic. And it's hard to trust someone who looks like an especially untrustworthy magician. But it's certainly something to remember when and if the Lakers make it through to the actual postseason.