Should This Umpire Be Doing That In Public?
By Kyle Koster | Aug 04 2020
Striking out while down 16 runs in the bottom of the fifth isn't all that enjoyable under normal circumstances. If a batter had his druthers, he'd prefer to do it Fall Out Boy style and go down swinging. That way there's not the added insult of having an umpire ring you up with an exaggeration motion solely to keep interest going in the game.
Sadly, this youngster was not spared that indignity, even after he came out of his shoes swinging at a breaking ball.
The umpire ... well ... just watch.
Blue must have really enjoyed that pitch. Or that the game was moving closer to the inevitable mercy rule kicking in.
Dear readers, I would greatly appreciate an innocent explanation for this, so please, speak up now.