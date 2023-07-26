UFO Whistleblower Testimony Is Wild
David Grusch made some pretty crazy claims about aliens in front of Congress.
On Wednesday, Congress heard from UFO whistleblower David Grusch. The former intelligence officer testified under oath in front of a House Oversight subcommittee on national security and, boy, did he make some wild claims.
Among other things, Grusch claimed the United States was not only in possession of alien spacecraft, but also had possession of non-human bodies. Below are some highlights from his testimony.
Here is Grusch making the claim about the U.S. government having alien bodies:
He claimed that the U.S.'s black programs are funded by corporations:
He also claimed people have been physically harmed in efforts to cover up this information:
Wow, explosive, right? A former intelligence officer seemingly confirming the existence of aliens and that the United States is actively covering it up with the help of corporations. Now here's where I let the air out of the balloon a bit.
Grusch has been around making bold claims for a while. The first thing to know is that he hasn't seen any of this personally. His claims all come second-hand, from interviews he's done. Second, he's made some rather wild suggestions. Among them, he's claimed the UFOs could be from another dimension, not another planet or solar system. He also claims Mussolini and the Vatican were in on the cover-up as far back as 1933.
Is what Grusch is saying true? I certainly can't refute his claims. But his testimony might not be as straightforward as it seems.