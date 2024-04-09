Here's One Shining Moment, As is Tradition
The ball was tipped and then all this stuff happened
By Kyle Koster
If The Big Lead could be counted on for anything, it was to post One Shining Moment in the wee hours of Tuesday following the national championship game, so consider this an homage to the days really not so long ago when someone would have to illegally rip it. Oh, what magical days those were when every sports blog would just grit their teeth and hope nothing bad happened to them for throwing it up online.
Things have obviously changed a great deal since college basketball had its last back-to-back winner in Florida. One Shining Moment is readily available everywhere, from official channels to those playing remora to those official channels. In a few years you'll be able to download the March Madness staple directly to your brain for an extra $4.99 a month or whatever.
As always, this year's version delivers.
It's kind of crazy to think of all the action and moments that are annually jammed into three weeks of play. You look at clips from the First Round and it seems like they happened months ago. Fans of teams who were eliminated early can be forgiven for remembering, oh yeah, my team was in this thing.