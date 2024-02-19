UCLA's Sebastian Mack Ejected For Incredibly Dirty Elbow
UCLA and Utah are facing off in a Pac-12 battle on Sunday and things got ugly in the first half. UCLA freshman guard Sebastian Mack was ejected midway through the first half for throwing a vicious elbow into the neck of Utah's Branden Carlson. It was clearly intentional and incredibly dirty.
Here's the play:
And here's another look:
It's obvious Mack threw that elbow intentionally and make a striking motion towards Carlson's throat. He's lucky his opponent wasn't hurt worse than he was. Officials didn't take long to rule that a Flagrant 2 foul and toss Mack from the game. It will be interesting to see if the Pac-12 gives him any more discipline for such a brazen move.
UCLA lost at Utah 90-44 on January 11, so that may have had something to do with this. Maybe Mack had some lingering feelings about the Utes running that score up.
Mack is UCLA's leading scorer, averaging 13.5 points per game. The Bruins are currently 14-11 but are 9-5 in the Pac-12 and are trying to dig out of the hole they dug themselves by starting the season 7-10. Mick Cronin's squad is talented but was directionless for a long stretch of the season.
They currently rank 90th in KenPom and are a long way from even being on the bubble. Mack getting himself ejected in a crucial conference game isn't going to help things.