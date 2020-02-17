Tyson Fury Could Walk Away From Boxing When His Contract Is Up
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 17 2020
Tyson Fury has a huge fight against Deontay Wilder coming up on Saturday, but after that he might not be a boxer much longer. On Monday, Fury told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he is considering walking away from boxing after his current contract is up.
Fury is 31 and at the top of a revitalized heavyweight division. If he beats Wilder, he'll own the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles. From what he says, he just doesn't think there's much left for him to accomplish. While he has three fights left on his contract with ESPN, he's already thinking about a future outside of boxing.
When Helwani asked why he would walk away when there is still a ton of money to be made, Fury said the following:
"Because I don't need to fight anymore. What is the point? What am I going to gain from it? When I beat Wilder on Saturday, I'll have completed the game. The game will be completed. I'll have won every single belt there is to win in the game, from minor to major, and I'll have won The Ring magazine belt twice -- becoming only the second man in history to do that, me and Muhammad Ali. "... Even after this win on Saturday, there's nothing more to do. Nothing more to be gained."
I think a lot of people would argue against that sentiment. Fury still hasn't fought fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. The winner of Fury-Wilder will face intense pressure to battle Joshua in a title unification bout.
Fury and Wilder battled to a thrilling draw in December of 2018 that was one of the best heavyweight fights in years. Both men remain undefeated, with Fury at 29-0-1 and Wilder at 42-0-1. There is a ton of boxing left in both of their bodies, but it's clear Fury thinks he can go elsewhere and do other things.
It's worth noting that Fury has already dipped his toe into the world of professional wrestling and had one match at WWE's Crown Jewel event. He reportedly made $15 million for that appearance alone. If he's going to make that kind of money and can avoid actually getting punched in the face, it's easy to understand why he's considering leaving boxing behind him.
You can watch the entire episode of Ariel Helwani's MMA Show below: