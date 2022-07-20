Tyson Fury Offers to Fight Anthony Joshua For Free
Tyson Fury's retirement may not be permanent. The Ring and WBC heavyweight champ announced he was hanging up his gloves after knockout out Dillian Whyte in April, but now is making noise about a comeback. On Wednesday, Fury claimed he would come back to the ring only for a bout with Anthony Joshua and only if it was for free.
Fury took to Instagram and said the following:
"That's how the fight happens, I'll sign the contract today. The fight's got to be for free. Free-to-air television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There's the terms, I'm in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it. The ball is in your court, guys. ... Either way, I don't give a damn."
While that's a wonderful thought, it doesn't line up with Fury's previous public statements. Previously he'd said he would only come back if he was guaranteed $500 million.
Fury (32-0-1) and Joshua (24-2) have been on a collision course for years. Fury is the unbeaten champ widely recognized as the best heavyweight in the world, and Joshua had been collecting titles for the better part of a decade. A unification bout made all the sense in the world. Unfortunately, Joshua lost the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles in a lopsided decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last September. The two will have a rematch in on August 20.
Do I really think Fury wants to have a free fight with Joshua? No. This is all just blustering from "The Gypsy King." That said, I do believe he finally wants to fight Joshua after years of dancing around each other. Fury is 33, he's got at least one or two big bouts left in him.
I'd bet heavily that he'll work out a deal with the winner of the Joshua-Usyk rematch. And I'd bet it'll be for one of the largest paydays in boxing history.