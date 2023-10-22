Chicago Bears Just Having Fun Out There Without Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears came into their Week 7 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders with the 19th ranked offense in the NFL by yards per game and points per game. With starting quarterback Justin Fields out with a thumb injury, the Monsters of the Midway had to turn to Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepard University.
After going three-and-out on his first drive, Bagent authored a 12-play drive, 69 yard touchdown drive during the offense's second chance on the field. That included a 10-yard scramble to get the ball inside the red zone. After running safely out of bounds, Bagent put his hand up to encourage the home crowd.
The Bears then scored a few plays later to take an early lead over the Raiders. That was followed by some sort of excited slap fight celebration between D'Onta Foreman and Khari Blasingame.
Bagent completed five of six passes in the first quarter as the Bears have showed some life with their backup in the game. It's not like this is the start of a run to the postseason or anything, but it must be nice for Bears fans to show up at the stadium and feel just a little life on the field.