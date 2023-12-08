Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Damian Lillard After Hitting Dagger 3-Pointer
The upstart Indiana Pacers are headed to the final of the NBA In-Season Tournament. They got there by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119, thanks mostly to a monster performance from point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The 23-year-old was clearly feeling himself, so much so that he decided to troll Damian Lillard after hitting a big shot.
The Pacers were up 119-114 with 49.1 left, and after rebounding his own miss, Haliburton hit a set-back 3-pointer. After he nailed it, Haliburton busted out the "Dame Time" celebration, then said, "I know what time it is."
Watch:
Pretty sure Lillard won't like that.
Haliburton finished the game with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. Across the court, Lillard scored 24 points while adding seven assists and seven rebounds. It was a great battle between the two, but Haliburton clearly won the day.
It'll be interesting to see what happens when these two teams face each other next Wednesday in Milwaukee. There could be some fireworks.
UPDATE: Lillard discussed the move after the game, saying he didn't mind it: