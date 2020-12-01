Tyreek Hill Lays Out Parameters for Adam Schefter 100-Yard Race
By Liam McKeone | Dec 1, 2020, 12:13 PM EST
Tyreek Hill is the fastest receiver in the NFL and the man never looked faster than this past Sunday when he racked up 200 yards receiving in the first quarter. On a related note, earlier in the week he challenged Adam Schefter to a race. Schefter was game and said it'll happen when COVID is just a blip in the rearview, a time we're all desperately waiting to arrive.
Hill appeared on Get Up this morning to discuss the possibility of a race with Schefter's ESPN coworkers. He offered to give the NFL insider a 40-yard head start in a 100-yard race, and Schefter wouldn't even have to wear pads.
In a normal race, Schefter would obviously have no chance. A 40-yard head start seems to just be setting up another race against the Freeze situation like the one below.
However! I was not aware that Schefter ran a 5.02 40-yard dash only two years ago. That makes the size of the head start a bit more interesting.
To compare, Hill is listed as running a 4.29 40-yard dash.
For fun, let's break it down. Let's say Schefter has lost a step over the last two years and that the timing on the 40-yard dash above was fudged a bit in his favor. He now can run a 5.20 40-yard dash.
If Hill does give him a 40-yard head start, Schefter will find himself 80 yards down the field in 5.2 seconds. It would take Hill about 8.6 seconds to run that same distance. It would then be up to Hill to overcome the 3.5-second difference in the final 20 yards, which he can normally run in 2.15 seconds. Schefter will be a goner, but it'll be a bit closer than what we all might envision in a race between an NFL wide receiver and an NFL media member.
It may be a while away yet, but this will be a fun race. And for a good cause on top of that.