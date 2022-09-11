Tyreek Hill Compliments Mike McDaniel's 'Nuts' After Win Over Patriots
The Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 20-7 on Sunday, taking home a victory in head coach Mike McDaniel's debut. The game featured some gutsy calls by the first-year head coach and after the game star receiver Tyreek Hill had a lot to say about it. He claimed, "McDaniel's gonna need a wheelbarrow for his nuts to carry them around."
Here's video of the quote:
Hill is specifically referring to a decision McDaniel made late in the first half. The Dolphins faced a fourth and seven from New England's 42-yard line with 18 seconds left before the break. Rather than punt, he decided to go for it, and the play turned into a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. It gave the Dolphins a 17-0 lead entering halftime.
That was a huge play and built a ton of momentum for Miami heading into the locker room. It was a bold call by McDaniel in his first game as an NFL head coach.
Hill was a big fan of his coach's decision.