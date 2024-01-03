Tyreek Hill's House Is On Fire
On Friday, news crews in Miami flocked to the scene of a house fire. They quickly realized the mansion in flames belonged to a celebrity. It was the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
Here's footage of the blaze:
We're happy to report Hill was at practice at the time and he has confirmed his family was out of the house at the time of the fire. No word on what caused the blaze, but I'm sure we'll know more soon.
The Dolphins are headed into a Week 18 primetime showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The winner of that game will take home the AFC East title. This probably isn't the kind of distraction Hill or the Dolphins needed this week, but thankfully it appears everyone is OK.
Hill has had a brilliant season for Miami. Entering the final week of the season, he leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,717) and is second in receptions (112) and receiving touchdowns (12).