Tyler Owens Doesn't 'Believe In Space,' Discusses Flat-Earth at Combine
Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens arrived at the NFL scouting combine expected to tear up the 40-yard dash. A crazy athletic 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, Owens is a physical freak who should show out in Indianapolis. Unfortunately he got things off on a weird foot during his media availability. Let's just say, Owens has some pretty insane beliefs.
During his time on mic Owens claimed he didn't believe in "space" as in "other planets" and thinks that flat-earth theories make some sense.
Here's video:
Oh man, Tyler what are you doing? Does this kid not have an agent or manager to tell him not to say anything about his personal beliefs? Apparently none of the people around him said, "Hey you know that 'space' and 'planets' and 'flat-earth' stuff you saw stuff about on YouTube? Maybe don't mention that to the media and teams. In fact, never speak of it publicly."
Whoever didn't do that did this kid a disservice. As did every science teacher this kid has ever had.
I really hope he tears things up on the field because he's currently failing the combine experience off of it.