Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry Might Wind Up Quarantined Together
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 18 2020
Tyler Herro is an outstanding marksman and on Tuesday the Miami Heat rookie shot a pretty big shot. It was aimed at Instagram model and "booty workout" specialist Katya Elise Henry. And it may have worked.
Here's the exchange:
And her response:
Seems like that might have worked out in Tyler's favor. The 20-year-old was having a great season before the NBA suspended operations. He was averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.2 minutes per game. He was also hitting 39.1 percent from 3-point range. So the boy's got some sauce right now.
Ms. Henry has a whopping 7.1 million followers on Instagram, mostly by providing workout and life advice. Oh, and thirst traps. Lots of thirst traps.