Tyler Herro Has Been a Perfect Match in Miami By Ben Stinar | Dec 24 2019 Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tyler Herro was drafted 13th overall by the Miami Heat earlier this year, but he believes he should have been a top-5 pick.

Through his first 30 NBA games, he has certainly proven that he is worthy. The rookie out of Kentucky is averaging 14 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting from three-point range for a team that is currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Being a rookie, he is also getting adjusted to a new city.

Herro hadn't been to Miami outside of a trip for an Adidas basketball camp when he was 15-years-old. Now he lives in an apartment near the arena and is loving the weather and the city.

"I'm adjusting well," Herro told The Big Lead after the Heat beat the Jazz. "I really like it."

In addition to being a destination spot, the Heat also offers one of the best cultures in the entire NBA. They are known for their strong work ethic as a franchise under team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra. They are one of the premier organizations in all of the NBA.

"They made it mandatory for people to come in and work," he said. "Everybody was here working hard and getting better. I think that's why were having success right now."

The majority of lottery picks in the NBA end up on bad teams, and the losing and transition to the NBA can take its toll. In Herro's case, he has come out guns blazing as a 19-year-old on one of the elite teams in the NBA this season. He is fifth in scoring and fourth in three-pointers made on the team. As a teenager in a grown man's league, his confidence is extraordinary.

"I think it's just me being a shooter and then shooting with confidence," he said. "I think that's the biggest thing."

As a shooting guard, he also has the best mentor possible in perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler. There is a feeling of looseness when being in the locker room. Everybody is having fun and appears to like one another, an atmosphere which is led by Butler. He is the one who started "Tyler Tuesday" on social media.

Over the summer, they worked out together in Chicago. Seeing Butler get up at five o'clock in the morning and the work ethic he possesses was a good learning experience for Herro. He also shows him the right way to do things if he ever does something wrong.

"Even if he's yelling at me sometimes, he just teaches me literally everything," Herro said.

Herro is a team player and a proven winner. At Kentucky, he led them to the Sweet 16 last season, and this season has helped the Heat garner one of the best records in the NBA. However, that does not mean he cannot be ultra-confident in his ability as an individual player. In the future he sees himself as an All-Star if health prevails and it's the right siutation.

"I plan to be an All-Star," he said. "Quick too."