Tyler Herro Is Having the Best NBA Bubble Ever
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 24 2020
Tyler Herro is a bucket. And a problem. And apparently one of the best players to ever live? I mean, he's 20-years-old. He dropped 37 points on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. He was the youngest player to ever drop 30 off the bench in a playoff game and it was the most points scored by a rookie in the NBA Playoffs since Andrew Toney scored 35 against the Celtics in 1981.
If Toney is Herro's basement, an NBA champion and 2-time All-Star, that's pretty good. And yet, Herro seems like so much more. 37 was obviously an outburst, but he hasn't been held to single-digit points during the entire postseason. He scored 7 points in the first scrimmage game of the bubble restart and that was it. He scores at will and also picks up rebounds and assists.
Herro speaks things into existence. Six months ago he tweeted "wyd" to an Instagram model and now she's his guest in the bubble. 18 months ago at Kentucky he told a defender he was a bucket. The kid doesn't lie. And he is a kid, months from being old enough to celebrate however far the Heat get with a legal alcoholic beverage.
He entered the league with unlimited swag. He scored 29 on nine field goal attempts in his fourth NBA game. Doing it on this stage should be no surprise to anyone. Especially Herro. He tried to warn us.