Tyler Glasnow Looked at Pictures of Martin Shkreli To Get Angry Before Starts
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 21, 2020, 1:29 PM EST
Martin Shkreli is back in the news after a crazy story surfaced Sunday night. The tale of how a woman reporting on the infamous Pharma Bro's fraud trial for Bloomberg threw away her marriage and career to be with him has captivated the Internet. So it was the perfect time for ESPN's Jeff Passan to throw a log on the Shkreli fire.
Passan unleashed a great anecdote about Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow on Monday. At some point, someone suggested Glasnow should try to get angry before starts, so he would look at pictures of one person on his phone to do so. Glasnow took out his phone and showed Passan. The person was Martin Shkreli.
That story is perfect and the timing couldn't be better. After reading the mind-bending article about Shkreli and the reporter, we needed this.
Shkreli became the target of scorn in 2015 when his pharmaceutical company acquired the anti-malarial, anti-parasitic drug Daraprim. The drug was most often used to treat patients with AIDS-related toxoplasmosis. He raised the price of the drug from $13.50 to $750 per pill overnight in a clear case of price-gouging. No generic for the drug existed, so patients were forced to pay exorbitant amounts for a necessary medication.
He was brought before Congress to explain the price hike, but mostly smirked his way through not answering any questions on the advice of his lawyer. He was later convicted of fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison.
Shkreli became one of the most hated men in America, so it fits that Glasnow would look at pictures of that extremely punchable face to get angry before starts. I applaud his choice of face to hate.