Ty Lue Wonders Aloud if Daryl Morey Should Really Be Tweeting
If you know anything about The Big Lead's staff, it should be that we love a good sports feud. And we've got one bubbling up between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.
Over the weekend, Clippers head coach Ty Lue expressed his belief that Joel Embiid and James Harden wouldn't be among the NBA's top 10 scorers without free throws. This prompted Daryl Morey, the president of the 76ers, to clap back, stating the Clippers wouldn't have a top-30 offense without free throws.
On Monday, Lue claimed his comments were taken out of context. He says he meant that the two players were crafty at getting to the line and officials reward them. But that wasn't all he said.
Lue continued by wondering whether Morey should really be online after a tweet of his "cost the NBA a billion dollars" in 2019. He further stated that Morey should be worrying about his own team.
Check out the video:
Damn.
For those who have forgotten, Morey tweeted in support of freedom for Hong Kong back in October of 2019 and it set off a huge clash between China and the NBA. Virtually all of the NBA's Chinese partners cut ties with the league immediately. Morey was in some seriously hot water.
So yeah, maybe stepping away from the keyboard would be a good idea for the Sixers GM.