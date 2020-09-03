Twitter Went Crazy Over Rumor of Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren Dating
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 03 2020
Twitter exploded on Thursday as rumors circulated that former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler might be dating Fox News personality Tomi Lahren. We're not sure how that started circulating but it spread like wildfire and social media lit up as a result.
For those not in the know, Lahren is known for her over-the-top rants where she espouses conservative talking points and rips anything remotely liberal. Cutler is a terrible former quarterback who recently separated from his wife, Kristin Cavallari. So yeah, social media was bound to react to their pairing.
Here are some of the best reactions to the rumor:
Honestly that's just a handful. There were so many fantastic reactions to this rumor which, again, is unverified. But I do think it's safe to say Twitter would break if we got a confirmed sighting of these two.
According to Barstool Sports' Big Cat, it looks like this may all be an overreaction: