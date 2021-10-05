Twitter Reacts to Raiders Fans Taking Over Chargers 'Home Game' at SoFi Stadium
Since their move to Los Angeles, the Chargers have struggled to build anything close to a sustainable fanbase. On Monday night, we got yet another reminder how far the franchise still has to go to become viable in the LA marketplace. Las Vegas Raiders fans took over SoFi Stadium for Monday Night Football.
The Raiders were consistently greeted with loud cheers, while the Chargers were roundly booed. Quarterback Justin Herbert had to use a silent count because Raiders fans were making so much noise when LA's offense had the ball. This is yet another embarrassment in the "Fight For LA" that the Chargers have clearly lost.
Here's what it sounded like when the Raiders initially came out of the tunnel:
You can hear the boos as the Chargers took the field -- reminder this is a video the Chargers posted themselves:
It looked like a blackout in the stadium:
Given how crazy that was, and how this seems to happen to the Chargers every week in LA, people had opinions. Here's what some of them had to say: