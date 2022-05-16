Twitter Reacts to Suns Meltdown Loss to the Mavericks in Game 7

Chris Paul is the first player ever to blow five 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series.



2-0 vs Spurs in 2008

2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013

2-0 vs Blazers in 2016

2-0 vs Bucks in 2021

2-0 vs Mavs in 2022



He is also the only player to blow four 2-0 leads. pic.twitter.com/Y6yXcKVT66