Twitter Reacts to Suns Meltdown Loss to the Mavericks in Game 7
The Phoenix Suns completely no-showed the biggest game of the season on Sunday. Facing elimination in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, the defending Western Conference champions completely laid an egg. They lost 123-90 and trailed by as many as 46 on their home floor. It was one of the worst Game 7 showings in NBA history. As you'd expect, the Internet let the Suns have it for their performance. Or lack thereof.
Here's a look at the best tweets and memes discussion the Suns' meltdown. Most of the heat focused on Chris Paul and Devin Booker, and there was some serious praise for Luka Doncic. But it was mostly ripping Phoenix. Even airports started talking trash.
Yeah, I think it'll be a while until Paul, Booker and the Suns live this down.