Twitter Reacts to Luka Doncic's Ridiculous Overtime Buzzer-Beater Against the Clippers
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 23 2020
Luka Doncic had the moment of his young career on Sunday. The 21-year-old hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his Dallas Mavericks a 135-133 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime. The victory tied their first-round playoff series at 2-2. Twitter exploded after he hit the shot with some great reactions.
Here's the shot:
Amazing. What a play by the young man.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
The crazy thing about all of this is how young Doncic is and how his rise is just starting. It's also insane that three teams passed on him during the 2018 NBA Draft when I specifically told them he was by far the best player in the class. That's a decision those teams will regret for a long, long time.