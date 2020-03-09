Twitter Reacts to the Awful New Los Angeles Rams Logo
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 08 2020
The Los Angeles Rams had a hat with their new logo leak to the Internet and it was so bad most people assumed it was a fake. But Yahoo!'s Charles Robinson confirmed that, indeed, it was real.
Twitter promptly went off on how terrible it was. Check out some of the best tweets reacting to the new logo:
Oh yeah that's bad. It's really bad. And the thing is, the Rams' logo didn't need some kind or reworking. It was a solid logo that was instantly recognizable. It was smart and clean. The new logo is...just a mess.
Hopefully the Rams reverse course on this. There was no reason to change things up.