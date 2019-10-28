Twitter Reacts to Lance Barksdale's Awful Strike Zone in Game 5 of the World Series
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 27 2019
Lance Barksdale is having an awful Sunday. The umpire is in the middle of a complete meltdown behind home plate during Game 5 of the World Series. The Washington Nationals appear to have gotten the worst of the deal, though the Houston Astros haven't exactly seemed thrilled with him either.
The corners have given Barksdale a problem all night. In fact, his calls on the corner have been absolutely absurd. And the Internet noticed, oh did the Internet notice.
Here are a few examples:
That's a tiny sampling. Twitter was quick to react, ripping Barksdale's performance repeatedly. Check out some of the responses below.
Robot umps. We need robot umps like yesterday.