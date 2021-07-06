Twitter Blasts Joe West After Horrible Blown Call
Joe West was at it again Sunday night, making an egregious call that sent the baseball world reeling. MLB fans on Twitter we all over him after he called a ball foul that was clearly fair.
In the top of the fifth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' 13-3 win over the Chicago Cubs, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm sent a ball down the right field line. It clearly clipped the chalk line and bounced into fair territory, but West immediately signaled for a foul ball.
Here's video of the play in question from Sunday night:
That's clearly a fair ball. Chalk kicked up. Anyone could see that. Anyone, that is, except Joe West.
They reviewed it and ruled it a double:
Twitter was all over him following that missed call. He was trending almost instantly and that's never a good thing for an umpire. Here's a sampling of the reaction he got:
West began umpiring in 1976 and has done the job for more games than anyone in history. He's retiring after this season and, if anything, it's coming a few years too late.