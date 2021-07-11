Twitter Reacts to Italy Beating England in Euro 2020 Final
Italy beat England in a brilliant Euro 2020 final that ended in penalty kicks. It was truly a wonderful soccer match that ended 1-1 in regulation, with the Italians winning 3-2 on penalty kicks.
In the end, Italy's 22-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma forced England's third penalty wide, then saved the next two to secure victory. England brought on late subs for PKs in Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. They went third and fourth. Rashford hit the post, Sancho had his kick saved.
In the end it came down to 19-year-old Bukayo Saka for England, and his rocket was saved by Donnarumma:
That sent the Italians into a frenzy and largely silenced the 75,000 fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium.
Twitter reacted to the match immediately, some celebrating, some praising Donnarumma, while many others questioned England manager Gareth Southgate for his penalty taker selection.
Here's a sampling of some of the best tweets from the match:
Euro 2020 was a hell of an experience. One of the best, most exciting international tournaments ever. Congrats to Italy for taking home the trophy.