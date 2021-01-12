Twitter Reacts to Massive, Maskless Crowd in Tuscaloosa After Alabama's National Title Win
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 12, 2021, 2:54 AM EST
Alabama won the College Football National Championship on Monday night with a 52-24 win over Ohio State. After the game, Alabama students took to the streets and celebrated, but did so in exceptionally close quarters and most were maskless.
Twitter was quick to react to the crowd, and it wasn't lost on anyone that it was happening in the middle of a global pandemic that has caused 375,000 deaths in the United States alone.
Here's what the scene looked like:
Here's how Twitter reacted to what seemed like an irresponsible gathering with the U.S. setting records for COVID-19 deaths:
Yeah, that's a bad look. Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox urged fans to celebrate at home if the team won. That didn't happen. Hopefully everyone winds up OK. At least they're outside, but that's really close quarters and there's virtually no masking.
The state has had more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases thus far. Those numbers are sure to go up.