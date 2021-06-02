Tucker Carlson: Knicks Only Allowing Vaccinated Fans in MSG is Like 'Medical Jim Crow'
Tucker Carlson talked about the New York Knicks on his show Tuesday night. Particularly about their plans to only allow vaccinated fans into Madison Square Garden for the Eastern Conference Semifinals if they are able to come back and beat the Atlanta Hawks. Carlson equated sports teams and other businesses requiring patrons to be vaccinated to "Medical Jim Crow."
Here's Carlson:
"Just this morning the New York Times informed us that unless you can prove you have taken the injection that the Democratic party demands you take you are no longer permitted in bars, comedy clubs, even some dance competitions, in the state of New York. You're too dirty to appear in public. You're not welcome near normal people."
He went on to mention the Knicks would bar the unvaccinated, but they could still attend baseball games if they didn't mind "sitting in your own roped off section, marinating in your shame, with the other disobedient bad people."
There was an article today in the New York Times about New York's vaccine passport, the Excelsior Pass. It does not mention anything about dance competitions or marinating in shame and it is nothing like the Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation.