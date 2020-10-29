Tucker Carlson Unfortunately Lost the Only Copy of Damning Hunter Biden Documents
By Kyle Koster | Oct 29, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT
Tucker Carlson interviewed Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, on his show on Tuesday night. If this sounds like a familiar name, I do believe there were several American League designated hitters called that in the late 1980s. The long and short of it is that Bobulinski is believed in conservative media to be the lynchpin showing once and for all that Joe Biden is too corrupt to be the next president of the United States.
Additional damning documents were teased for Wednesday night.
But an amazing stroke of bad luck took center stage instead. In a two-minute monologue, Carlson explained how the sole copy of the incriminating evidence has disappeared.
"There is always a lot going on that we don't have time to get to on the air," he said, "but there is something specific going on behind the screens that we did feel like we should tell you about. On Monday of this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe they are authentic, they're real and they're damning."
Sounds promising, right? Well, there was an unforeseen hiccup. Because instead of faxing the papers or making digital copies, they opted to have them physically shipped across the country.
"We texted a producer in New York and asked him to send those documents to us in L.A, " Carlson continued. "And he did that, so Monday afternoon of this week, he shipped the documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand-name company that we've used, you've used, countless times with never a single problem. Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared.
"The company security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent. They searched the plane, and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off, they combed the entire cavernous sorting facility, they used pictures of what we had sent, so that searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond, but they found nothing. Those documents have vanished. As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory either about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now."
Now, it'd be perfectly reasonable in these cynical times to wonder if perhaps there were no documents at all. But this morning, UPS confirmed to Business Insider that they were the carrier who lost the shipment. So Carlson's producer did attempt to send something.
While still developing, this is shaping up to be one of the more bizarre and important journalism stories of the year and not just for the source material or purported news value. The choice not to make backup copies, either physical or digital, or to fax them, could end up haunting Carlson. It'd be like if a bike courier was tasked with delivering the Pentagon Papers and forgot them on a park bench while getting stoned. Or something more nefarious, depending on your political outlook.
From the outside, it's fascinating to learn Carlson didn't team up with Fox News hard news side on this one. Far be it for anyone to armchair quarterback, it's just illuminating to know the processes there. The upside of having more cooks working the news stew is they can independently verify such news exists. Like, it would be extremely beneficial for a news side person to come out today and say, yeah, we saw all this stuff and on its face everything looked very legit.
It's tough to predict what comes next because who would think we could even be here in the first place.