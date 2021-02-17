Tucker Carlson: Joe and Jill Biden's 'Love is as Real as Climate Change'
By Kyle Koster | Feb 17, 2021, 7:59 AM EST
To fully understand the deluge of nonsense that blasts your meemaw in the face during primetime via slickly designed cable-news outrage machines requires subjecting one's self to the often cruel and unusual punishment of consuming it one's self. So through that lens, the brave souls who cull through several networks' programming and identify the most brain-frying clips of the day do an important, if unenviable service. Without them, for instance, I never would have known that the love between Joe and Jill Biden isn't authentic at all and instead a clever public-relations gambit made to obscure the fact that the First Lady is actually the President's caretaker.
That's the thesis of Tucker Carlson's segment below which concludes that the Biden's public affection is as real as climate change, which actually means ...
You know what? Forget it.
A few brief things here. Yes, it can be a bit exasperating to see the longtime partners out on the White House lawn canoodling in front of some cutout heart display. Especially when the guy involved owes you $2,000 (sorry, $1,400) and keeps coming up with excuses why he hasn't delivered on that debt, like someone trying to keep a bookie at arm's length. So one can understand the natural urge to lash out.
But honestly, who cares? A normal person should have enough going on in their own life to proudly not give one single damn about the authenticity of the First Couple's relationship. It was always perplexing to see the anti-Trump faction openly speculate as to what was going on in those separate bedrooms for the last four years.
Whether a president and first lady are madly in love like teenagers or distant after decades of marital strain, it is absolutely not something that you should care about deeply in the context of the widespread hell that is happening from frozen Texas to any household ruined both spiritually and economically by the COVID crisis.
Carlson's advertisers have shrunk to a smaller pool through years and years of blowback and yet he appears firmly in position as Fox News' most important voice. Truth and time suggest he'll continue doing this show in the way he sees fit and making exponentially more money than anyone in journalism or journalism-adjacent endeavors.
Perhaps it's not even worth asking, but I am genuinely curious how many people at the network see stuff like this and feel conflicted. Or how many see it and feel proud. And what that split reflects about the state of cable news as a whole and the state of the country.