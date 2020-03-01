Tua Tagovailoa Washington Redskins Rumor Could Throw Wrinkle Into NFL Draft
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 01 2020
Conventional wisdom has suggested the top two picks in the NFL Draft are locked, with the Bengals taking hopeful franchise quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 and the Redskins selecting potential transcendent pass rusher Chase Young at No. 2.
Well, the latest news seems to suggest conventional wisdom doesn't know a damn thing.
According to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, new Redskins coach Ron Rivera told Tagovailoa at the NFL Combine that he's interested in drafting Tagovailoa at No. 2 and having him compete with Dwayne Haskins for the starting quarterback job in D.C. Washington took Haskins with the 15th selection in the 2019 draft.
“They felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now. They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete.”
This is a stunning report and it could completely alter how many pundits lay out their mock draft boards.
The Lions, drafting at No. 3, were the presumed landing spot for a team looking to move up and pick Tagovailoa (like the Miami Dolphins, who have long been linked to Tagovailoa). Now it appears the Lions could land a potentially-transcendent pass rusher in Young, who they likely couldn't pass up.
That leaves the Giants at No. 4 with the potential to draft Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, Jeff Okudah or a long list of stars behind them. The Giants could also trade back and still get a potential star.
Of course, this could all be conjecture designed to up the price for the Dolphins or another team to move up and trade with the Redskins at No. 2. Regardless, the Redskins now control the draft. Whether they pick Young as many expect, stun the world by picking Tagovailoa or trade their pick, they'll ultimately shape how everything unfolds behind them. Just don't forget where you heard it first.