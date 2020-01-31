Tua Tagovailoa's Family Reportedly Wary About Lions Drafting Him
By Bobby Burack | Jan 31 2020
If the hundreds of mock drafts are correct, the intrigue doesn't start until the third overall pick owned by the Detroit Lions. The Lions could wisely use the pick to trade down and get value with a team that has its sights set on Tua Tagovailoa. Though, some have suggested the Lions should select the once-projected top pick to anchor in a new era in Detroit. If Lions' management is pondering that idea, it would reportedly be upsetting news to one group, in particular: Tagovailoa's family.
According to the Miami Herald, the Tagovailoas fear the possibility given the Lions' rocky coaching situation.
"Sources close to Tagovailoas say the Alabama quarterback would love for the Dolphins to trade up to No. 3 to select him. Those same sources say they don’t love the idea of Detroit actually picking Tua because of the arc of that team’s current coaching situation. The Lions will be playing their third season under Matt Patricia in 2020. He has a 9-22-1 record his first two seasons and the Tagovailoas are concerned another poor season could force the Lions to fire Patricia -- putting the quarterback in the uncertain 2021 situation of being a draft pick the new coach didn’t make."
As a Lions fan, I must say: I wouldn't blame them for feeling this way. Matt Patricia has proven very little so far as a head coach. And the small amount he has doesn't include that he can actually coach a team well. His in-game adjustments have been horrendous compared to everything but his freezing practices ahead of indoor games.
Plus, aside from coaching and a franchise that ranks in the bottom tier in every meaningful category, city-wise, it isn't Miami. So, obviously: "The Tagovailoas would love to come to the Dolphins," reports the Miami Herald. "They love the weather. They love the region. They love the idea of trying to be [the] answer for a team long searching for an elite quarterback."
This report probably won't scare the Lions away Eli Manning/Chargers-style. But the Lions likely weren't set on drafting Tagovailoa, anyway. Matthew Stafford is getting older, has an ugly injury history, and his potential is descending. However, the better roster move would be to continue building around him as the team needs help in a bevy of other areas.
By the way, what does it say about this franchise that so many players are disgusted by the thought of playing for it?