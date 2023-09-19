Is Tua Tagovailoa Really the NFL MVP Favorite?
Through two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, a number of narratives have crystalized. Perhaps the most surprising is that Tua Tagovailoa is a legitimate MVP candidate. On Tuesday, he took over as the odds-on favorite for the award.
Now, before you get all antsy, it's super early in the season. And we don't know how good the Dolphins are or what their two opponents -- the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots -- will look like this season. But there's no doubt that Tagovailoa has been excellent and Miami's offense might be the NFL's most explosive.
Through two games, the Dolphins have scored 60 points and lead the NFL in yards per game (462.5), and passing yards per game (355.0). Meanwhile, is putting up excellent numbers. He has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 715 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He leads the league in yards per attempt (9.5), is third in QBR (78.3) and seventh in passer rating (102.9).
Tua definitely benefits from having two outstanding receivers at his disposal. Tyreek Hill has begun the season on fire, while Jaylen Waddle has been steady. River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios have also provided a lift. Through two games, Tagovailoa has completed passes to nine different players, and five have more than five receptions.
Barring an injury, there's little reason to believe Tagovailoa won't put up good numbers with those players around him and head coach Mike McDaniel calling plays.
Will Tua win the MVP? I wouldn't put money on it, as this is still Patrick Mahomes' league. But through two weeks, he certainly seems to have turned a corner.