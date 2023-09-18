Tua Tagovailoa Debuts Judo Throw on Sunday Night Football
Tua Tagovailoa took Judo classes in the offseason to help him learn how to fall safely. You may have heard this since it's been brought up nonstop since he first revealed the detail to Kay Adams back in February.
During the Miami Dolphins week 2 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, the story was told yet again, but they mistakenly said he was taking jiu-jitsu. To help clear things up Tua then broke out what can only be described as a Judo throw. And by that I mean he fell safely to the ground with no one around while wildly firing the ball out of bounds. Get it?
The lessons are clearly paying off as Tagovailoa was not injured on the play. The Dolphins' drive still stalled and they settled for a field goal, but the important thing is that he back out there when the next series started.
And with this article featuring a bad pun in the title, let us retire the Tua Tagovailoa taking Judo storyline for the rest of the season. If he stays healthy and they make the Super Bowl there will be no choice but to bring it back, but until then, we get it.