Tua Tagovailoa Threw a Duck Then Fumbled a Snap to End a Comeback Attempt Against the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped Germany with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Chiefs took a 21-0 lead into halftime before the Dolphins scored twice in the third quarter and had two chances in the fourth quarter to drive for a game-tying touchdown, but both times the drives stalled in spectacular fashion.
On their first drive of the fourth they got all the way to the Chiefs' 38-yard line before they ended up punting from their own side of the field on 4th and 27. The end of their final drive was even worse. After two big Raheem Mostert runs got them all the way to the 31-yard line, Tua threw three straight incomplete passes and fumbled the snap on fourth down.
While his throw on first down from the 31 was nearly intercepted, the one on third down as an absolute duck. Tua just tossed it up there nonchalantly as Cedrick Wilson Jr. broke free of his defender and ran alone into the end zone. The ball landed about 20 yards short of where it should have.
The on fourth down Tua just dropped the snap. It certainly looks like it hit him in the hands.
It's hard to tell whether it was a worse snap or catch, but either way the play never stood a chance. The Chiefs defensive line was already in the backfield.
Tua's throws and fumble on the final set of down was so bad that you have to wonder if he was hurt at some point before the drive.
Tagovailoa finished the game with 21 completions on 34 attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown pass.