Whatever Happens With Tua Tagovailoa Will Shock People

"I don't think he's a Top 10 talent, even without the injuries."



"I'd be jaw-on-the-floor shocked if Tua ended up being picked in the Top 10."@CSimmsQB #NFLDraft thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa this morning on @PFT_Live with @ProFootballTalk. pic.twitter.com/2D4Upi4kXV