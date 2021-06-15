Tua Tagovailoa's Disaster Day at Dolphins Camp Emphasizes Microscope He's Under
Tua Tagovailoa is really struggling at the first day of mini-camp today and the news is making the rounds on Twitter. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has thrown five interceptions this afternoon and his performance is getting raked over the coals. This is the latest example of just how scrutinized the second-year quarterback will be this year.
ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe was in attendance and gave a timeline of Tagovailoa's woes:
Joe Schad confirmed it:
Sun-Sentinel columnist Omar Kelly piled on:
Now look, the practice is happening in the middle of what many are describing as monsoon-like conditions and it's the first day of minicamp. Those are tough conditions for anyone, especially a second-year quarterback.
Every move Tagovailoa makes this season will be heavily discussed, debated and picked apart. He's entering the year facing a lot of questions after struggling in 10 games as a rookie. In 2020, he completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He was not the guy many expected when the Dolphins selected him with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
We'll see what becomes of Tua in his second season. He has a long way to go and will face heavy scrutiny every time he takes a snap.