Tua Tagovailoa Has a Nasty Cut on His Arm
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets on Black Friday and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty cut to his right arm. It's pretty gross ... so we're going to show it to you.
Here's what it looks like:
And another look:
We have no idea how that happened but it looks like he got bitten by a shark. That's a deep, deep cut. Someone took a slice out of his tattoo. It's just incredibly nasty.
Things haven't been easy for the Dolphins against the Jets' defense. Midway through the second quarter, Miami is up 10-0 and the offense has been largely stymied by New York's defense.
The cut on his off-arm hasn't hurt Tagovailoa's performance much. He bas started the game 9-of-14 for 120 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a seven-yard connection with Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins have the NFL's most prolific offense so it will be interesting to see if they keep having success against the Jets' stout defense.