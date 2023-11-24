The Big Lead

Tua Tagovailoa Has a Nasty Cut on His Arm

By Ryan Phillips

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets on Black Friday and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty cut to his right arm. It's pretty gross ... so we're going to show it to you.

Here's what it looks like:

And another look:

We have no idea how that happened but it looks like he got bitten by a shark. That's a deep, deep cut. Someone took a slice out of his tattoo. It's just incredibly nasty.

Things haven't been easy for the Dolphins against the Jets' defense. Midway through the second quarter, Miami is up 10-0 and the offense has been largely stymied by New York's defense.

The cut on his off-arm hasn't hurt Tagovailoa's performance much. He bas started the game 9-of-14 for 120 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a seven-yard connection with Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins have the NFL's most prolific offense so it will be interesting to see if they keep having success against the Jets' stout defense.

Home/Latest NFL Leads