Roundup: Trump Administration Winding Down Coronavirus Task Force, Danny Trejo Documentary Announced
By Liam McKeone | May 06 2020
White House signals it will wind down coronavirus task force, which seems insane but what do I know... Elon Musk and Grimes' new baby has a very on-brand name for the odd couple... Daniel Radcliffe, other stars reading chapters of 'Harry Potter' on video... Portland’s annual Naked Bike Ride canceled... NBC Universal to cut senior management pay by 20 percent... Big Mood: Five-year-old steals parents' car after his mother refuses to buy him a Lambo... Bill De Blasio was not quick to end congregated living in New York, which is very cool of him, very cool indeed... Ousted vaccine director files whistleblower complaint claiming pandemic warnings were ignored... Amanda Bynes is NOT pregnant... Dr. Anthony Fauci once provided inspiration for an exotic hero of a 1991 bestseller... Twitter will now ask you to reconsider your vulgarity if you curse in a tweet, to which I say f*** you... DaBaby attacked a driver after he was told he couldn't smoke in the vehicle... Judi Dench becomes oldest British Vogue cover star at 85
A wonderful Mirin Fader feature on Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin [BR]
The U.S. Soccer Team Is Still Fighting for Equal Treatment [New Yorker]
It’s Maybe Time to Make To-Go Cocktails Legal [Eater]
Super fascinating read from Richard Deitsch: ‘There is no delete button’: Sports broadcasters name their do-over moments [Athletic]
This looks as good as we hoped.
Very cool for video game nerds such as myself.
Oh, yeah. I'm watching this.
What kind of world, man.
Super high-quality stuff, as always, from John Mulaney on the wonders of New York City.