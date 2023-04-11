Trey Lance's Hair Is Going Viral
Here at The Big Lead we try to keep our readers informed of all the big, hard-hitting topics swirling around the world of sports. We're trained professionals who want to tackle the big issues. Today, we desperately need to talk about Trey Lance's hair.
A photo is circulating the Internet that shows the San Francisco 49ers quarterback after a workout with incoming UCLA freshman Dante Moore and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. In the photo, Lance's hairline looks like its receding faster than a glacier in Greenland. Evidence below.
Yeah, that's looking a bit rough. Spending a season on the sidelines with a torn up knee and watching Mr. Irrelevant take your job has clearly aged him. Pat McAfee needed to discuss it today.
He's right, Lance always wears hats. Even during workouts. Video evidence below.
Here's a photo of Lance from the 2021 NFL Draft:
That's probably the last time we saw his full head of hair. That night, the Niners selected him with the third pick after trading up to do so.
Since that time, he's only played in eight games and thrown 102 passes. He has all the talent in the world but simply hasn't played enough snaps to know how good he can actually be. The stress has to be awful. His hair is certainly suffering.