Trey Lance Was Launching Bombs at His Second Pro Day
Trey Lance is the biggest question mark among the top quarterbacks available in the 2021 NFL Draft. The North Dakota State product has every tool you could possibly want in a signal-caller, but only started 17 collegiate games and shut things down to focus on the draft after one appearance in 2020. That's why he's being scrutinized so closely and why he had a second Pro Day on Monday where he showed off his ridiculous arm.
Videos from Lance's throwing session are wildly-impressive as he repeatedly launched deep strikes down field. Enjoy this group of videos, including the first one where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air with ease.
Lance is just a hair under 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds and can reportedly run the 40-yard dash in about 4.5 seconds. Video from his games is a bit ridiculous to watch because of how easily he dominated FCS competition.
As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Lance completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards, averaged 9.7 yards per attempt, and had 28 touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading the Bison to a 16-0 record and an FCS national title.
Teams will have to decide if he can make the jump from the FCS to the NFL, but there's no doubting Lance's raw talent.