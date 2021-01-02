Trevor Lawrence Had His Mustache Insulted By Reporter on an Open Mic
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 2, 2021, 1:53 AM EST
Trevor Lawrence showed up for his postgame press conference like a champ after Clemson got smoked by Ohio State 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl Friday night. The future top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his worst collegiate games during the College Football Playoff Semifinal, he didn't deserve to get insulted during the postgame presser. But that's exactly what happened.
The press conference was held remotely via video conference -- as most have been this year -- and someone on the call left herself unmuted as Lawrence was in the middle of answering a question. Believing she was silenced, she blurted out, "Poor Trevor needs to shave his stache."
Lawrence handled it as well he as possibly could, pausing, grinning, half-laughing and saying, "Um, thank you." He was far more professional than whoever left themselves unmuted.
Here's the video:
Guys, we're almost a year into working remotely, who is still leaving their mic open? If this was April, I'd understand, but the calendar has changed and people still aren't paying attention to their mute buttons.
Lawrence and his Clemson Tigers were completely outclassed Friday night. He wound up completing 33 of 48 passes for 400 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, but those numbers are deceiving. He was sacked twice, hit a ton and fumbled three times, losing one. He was under constant duress and the Tigers couldn't hit any big plays down the field.
Assuming Lawrence declares for the draft, it will be a disappointing way for him to end his college career. The fact that he had an insult lobbed his way during the postgame presser just makes it worse.