Trevor Lawrence Won Big When the Jets Beat the Rams
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 20, 2020, 8:17 PM EST
Trevor Lawrence had a good weekend.
On Saturday night he dominated the ACC Championship Game, helping Clemson secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Then on Sunday, the New York Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams, which put the Jacksonville Jaguars in the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence should be thrilled by that development.
The Jets somehow beat the Rams 23-20 on Sunday, which puts their record at 1-13, even with the Jaguars. The tiebreaker for draft position will come down strength of schedule, and Jacksonville currently holds it.
If the Jaguars lose out and secure the top pick, Lawrence will be set. He wouldn't have to leave the South, wouldn't have to pay a state income tax and wouldn't be going to a franchise that appears allergic to expending resources on skill position players.
The Jaguars boast a pair of young receivers with potential in D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault, and the team struck gold with undrafted rookie running back James Robinson. Chark and Shenault are talented and could explode with a competent quarterback throwing to them, and Robinson is currently third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,070). The Jets have what? Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims? Crowder is a decent No. 2 and Mims is a long-term project.
Jacksonville is where Lawrence should be praying he winds up. He'll be far better positioned for success there on the field. Yes, he'll be missing out on playing in the nation's No. 1 media market, but who was the last Jets quarterback to become a media star? Honestly you probably have to go back to Joe Namath to find one. The franchise also failed both Mark Sanchez and Sam Darnold by refusing to invest in putting talent around them. Why would anyone want to play for that team?
Lawrence had a good weekend, and unless the Jaguars screw this up by winning a game in the next two weeks, he can start planning his move to Jacksonville.