Trevor Lawrence Injures Ankle, Heads Straight to Locker Room [UPDATE]
Trevor Lawrence was doing his damndest to keep the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars in contention with the powerhouse Buffalo Bills this afternoon, and was doing a pretty good job of it. Through the first quarter and a half, the Jags were tied with the Bills, 6-6. Lawrence had completed 10 of 14 passes. Then disaster struck.
Lawrence dropped back and got rid of the ball quickly due to swift pressure from the Buffalo front four. One of his lineman got pushed into his back and rolled up on Lawrence's ankle. Lawrence immediately grabbed his leg and tried to get up but then fell back to the ground and was surrounded by Jacksonville medical staff.
Lawrence had to be helped to the locker room. He was replaced by CJ Beathard.
A bad season only gets worse for Jacksonville. Lawrence has had the flashes of brilliance we'd expect from the most coveted quarterback prospect in years, but the roster has let him down badly in every game this season. His development as a professional was the only bright spot of the year, and now that's in jeopardy.
Lawrence will probably be out for this game even if the ankle is okay. Absolutely no need to push anybody's luck with the future of the franchise.
To whit, the Jaguars' PR team announced the QB was questionable return shortly after his exit.
UPDATE: Lawrence returned to the sideline a few minutes later and started to warm up. Fortunately he seems okay.