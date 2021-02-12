Trevor Lawrence Has Big, Massive, 10-Inch Hands
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 12, 2021, 12:03 PM EST
Trevor Lawrence has big hands! Lawrence's official NFL hand size has been set at 10 inches even. That puts him in great company with guys like Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck, and Matthew Stafford and well ahead of the tiny 9-inch hands of 2020's top draft pick, Joe Burrow.
So will these massive mitts affect his draft stock? Most experts already believe he will be the top pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. How high will he go now that the world knows his hands are big enough to grip an NFL football? Will there suddenly be a team willing to make a Godfather offer to acquire the Clemson signal-caller knowing that he can comfortably grasp destiny and carry a franchise?
Look at all those tiny hands! Trevor Lawrence is going to look like Kawhi Leonard compared to those little guys.