Weird Trevor Lawrence Fumble Makes You Wonder What the Ball Was Thinking
Trevor Lawrence committed one of the weirder turnovers of the NFL season during the Jacksonville Jaguars - Baltimore Ravens game in Week 15. Lawrence took off on third-and-17 during the second quarter on Sunday Night Football and fumbled the ball without anyone touching him. The ball was just with him one moment and the next... not so much.
The fumble was recovered by Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet who probably couldn't believe his luck when he saw the sitting on the ground as he was mentally preparing to tackle Lawrence. And he's definitely not going to believe his luck when he sees the replay.
It looked weird live, but when you see that second angle it's actually hard to describe or understand exactly what happened here. The ball doesn't really slip out of his hand so much as it just... decides not to move with his body. It's like the ball had been planning an escape for weeks and seized its opportunity to get away while he wasn't paying attention. I don't care if that doesn't make sense. I said it was hard to describe!
The Jaguars trailed 3-0 when Lawrence dropped the ball and the Ravens went down and scored a touchdown on the ensuing posession to make it 10-0.