Trevor Lawrence Casually Tosses Five Touchdowns in One Half
By Liam McKeone | Oct 17, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Trevor Lawrence is going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft barring the end of the world or a terrible injury. His first two years at Clemson were just that good. Not even a Joe Burrow-type explosion from a previously unknown player could unseat Lawrence's place as the most coveted quarterback to come along in years.
The point is that he doesn't need to do anything to prove to NFL decision-makers that he is the best prospect in this draft. Despite this, Lawrence decided to suit up and play his final college football season in the midst of a global pandemic. Today, he reminded everybody why he was so highly-regarded.
Clemson faced off against Georgia Tech. By halftime, Clemson had 52 points. Georgia Tech had seven. Lawrence threw FIVE touchdowns. Again, in the first half. In 24 minutes, he went 22 of 27 in the air for 391 yards and those five touchdowns. His one mistake was a pick. Otherwise, it was as flawless a half of football we've seen since the aforementioned Joe Burrow threw seven in the first half of the College Football Semifinals last December.
Here are a few of his highlights.
Yeah, this kid is awesome. The Jets and Giants and every other team with an awful start to the 2020 NFL season are currently salivating at the thought of Lawrence suiting up in their colors.
It can be hard to enjoy the CFB spectacle with everything that's going on and games getting postponed left and right. But for the briefest of moments, the play of Lawrence makes one forget anything and everything. A damn treat. Let's enjoy him while he's still in that Tigers uniform.