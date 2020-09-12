Trevor Lawrence Officially Announces This Will Be His Last Season at Clemson
By Liam McKeone | Sep 12 2020
Trevor Lawrence is considered to be the best overall quarterback prospect to enter the college football realm since Andrew Luck. He is the consensus No. 1 pick in just about every 2021 NFL mock draft and has been slated for that position since he burst onto the scene two years ago.
There remained a possibility, however slight, that Lawrence would want to finish his career at Clemson. That possibility is now eliminated as he announced on College GameDay this morning that he would be graduating in December and entering the NFL Draft soon afterwards.
It was the obvious decision, and now it's official. Even in this bizarre pandemic season, there is almost nothing Lawrence could do in the next few months that would lower his draft stock in any substantial manner. The kid is just that good.
In two seasons as Clemson's starter, Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He led the Tigers to two National Championship games, winning one of them. He has a strong arm, is accurate, and a good enough athlete to punish teams on the ground when they forget about him. He has pretty much every box checked, including in the hair department.
All signs point to Lawrence being an excellent professional quarterback. Now we need only wait one more year before his luscious locks are in an NFL uniform. Although he probably will not be bringing along Dabo Swinney, as fun as that would be.